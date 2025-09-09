Govt must ensure GST, crude oil savings reach consumers

At the initiative of the Union government, the GST Council has agreed to lower the GST rates on most essential and common-use goods. These far-reaching changes, effective September 22, have been scripted to ease the burden on the common man and slow inflation. They are expected to trigger higher consumption and drive economic growth. Therefore, it is imperative that the savings be passed on entirely to consumers and not skimmed off by manufacturers or traders. Any ‘leakage’ in transition would defeat the very purpose of these measures. The government is conscious of the issue—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed that various ministries and MPs are working to ensure the tax benefits are passed on.

Some other measures have been put in motion, too. Car showrooms have been told to display boards indicating the old and new prices; it must be appreciated that several manufacturers have preemptively announced price cuts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh on various models. So have some public insurers. However, while it is easy to monitor prices of goods like cars and air-conditioners, it will hurt if the benefit is denied for smaller, essential items. The FM has estimated that as many as 375 essential and common-use goods will benefit from the rate changes, while only 13 items in the ‘sin’ category will be more expensive.