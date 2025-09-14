Telangana HC defends dissent, upholds rights

Clearly, freedom of speech and expression is coming under attack with alarming frequency across the country. Most assaults are directed at common social media users who air opinions, more often than not, in language that is less than civil. Unfortunately, though they do not mean harm, many have faced the wrath of the powers that be. Against this backdrop, the recent verdict of the Telangana High Court in Nalla Balu (2025) is a grim reminder. It is time we find a way to protect our rights and ensure some semblance of civility in social discourse.

The case began with the arrest of a social media user sympathetic to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, who posted critical comments against the ruling Congress. The court quashed the FIRs, finding the allegations—including incitement and public mischief—to be baseless. The court cited Supreme Court rulings and issued specific guidelines to prevent police abuse of power. The key legal point clarified is that criticism, even if offensive, is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, so long as there is no intent or threat to incite law and order issues.