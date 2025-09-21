Craft meets greatness: Phalke for Mohanlal

The legend of Mohanlal has grown deservedly bigger. His being chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award—India’s highest recognition in cinema—is the crowning moment of a career filled with unforgettable portrayals, honours, and box office triumphs. For decades, Mohanlal has been more than a superstar. He has been an icon of excellence in the craft of acting, admired across regions and industries, often ranked among the finest actors in the world. It is not just the reign at the top, the endless line of hits, or the aura of stardom that make him a legend, but that rare ability to bring to life characters with nuance, subtlety, and an authenticity that makes them linger in memory. Announcing the award, the government of India put it simply: “Mohanlal’s unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history.” It is hard to argue with that.
Mohanlal started his film career 45 years back by playing a suave villain, and he soon became the bankable actor that filmmakers lined up for. From there, he shaped a career that touched every shade of human emotion and storytelling. His body of work—not just the number of movies, but also the range of characters—is a testament to his talent and versatility. His films did more than entertain—they lived on with people through the characters he played, making them feel real. He let his reserved off-screen persona take a backseat, preferring instead to interact with people through characters he effortlessly brought to life. Each one left behind not just a story, but another layer of the actor himself. For that reason alone, Mohanlal’s Phalke is a moment to celebrate the filmmakers who worked with him in particular and the Malayalam film industry in general.
Mohanlal has won five national awards, including two Best Actor honours, nine Kerala State Film Awards, among numerous others. The fact is that, even after four decades in the field, Mohanlal continues to redefine excellence, with younger actors considering him a benchmark. And, for Malayalis, the honour is both personal and collective— recognition for an actor who has carried their culture and stories across the globe. Mohanlal is a star for many reasons, and the honour is truly well-deserved.