Craft meets greatness: Phalke for Mohanlal

Mohanlal started his film career 45 years back by playing a suave villain, and he soon became the bankable actor that filmmakers lined up for. From there, he shaped a career that touched every shade of human emotion and storytelling. His body of work—not just the number of movies, but also the range of characters—is a testament to his talent and versatility. His films did more than entertain—they lived on with people through the characters he played, making them feel real. He let his reserved off-screen persona take a backseat, preferring instead to interact with people through characters he effortlessly brought to life. Each one left behind not just a story, but another layer of the actor himself. For that reason alone, Mohanlal’s Phalke is a moment to celebrate the filmmakers who worked with him in particular and the Malayalam film industry in general.

Mohanlal has won five national awards, including two Best Actor honours, nine Kerala State Film Awards, among numerous others. The fact is that, even after four decades in the field, Mohanlal continues to redefine excellence, with younger actors considering him a benchmark. And, for Malayalis, the honour is both personal and collective— recognition for an actor who has carried their culture and stories across the globe. Mohanlal is a star for many reasons, and the honour is truly well-deserved.