Bagram demand may show limits of Trump's coercive diplomacy

As for Bagram, the Biden administration vacated it along with the rest of the country in a chaotic pullout in 2021, two decades after the American invasion of Afghanistan. The Taliban overran the weak elected government even before the US exit. Trump considers Biden’s full troop withdrawal a strategic blunder. But he misses the point that American troops would have been sitting ducks in Bagram had they stayed put during the coup by the Taliban and other fighters. The US is currently negotiating a prisoner and hostage swap deal with the Taliban. If clinched, the deal could potentially set the pace for talks on using the Bagram base for joint counterterrorism efforts, Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special representative for Afghanistan, recently indicated.

Khalilzad’s diplomatic articulation contrasted with Trump’s crude declaration that Bagram must be returned to those who built it; he made the same argument on the Panama Canal. Located 50 km north of Kabul, the Bagram airbase is a short distance away from China and holds immense strategic value. Interestingly, Trump’s statement came at a time when the Taliban regime approved a draft policy on the export of minerals, including rare earths. Though he cited China, chances are he wants control over Bagram for security cover to import critical minerals from Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan. His threat of “bad things” happening to Afghanistan if it failed to yield was yet another marker of his authoritarian streak, which recently included the cancellation of comedy shows back home. Predictably, the Taliban refused to be bullied and China supported Afghanistan’s sovereign right to make its own call. The Taliban has better ties with Russia and China than Uncle Sam. Coercive diplomacy clearly has its limits.