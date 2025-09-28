Hyderabad Metro struggles: State finally steps in

The Hyderabad Metro Rail, operational since 2017, has been a lifeline for lakhs of commuters. But its troubled journey offers a sobering lesson. Once showcased as the world’s largest metro project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, it now stands as proof of the model’s deep flaws in building essential infrastructure. Even with a corporate giant like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at the helm, the project was crippled by financial stress and cost overruns—demonstrating that urban transport systems cannot depend on private enterprise.

The project’s cost eventually touched over ₹22,000 crore. L&T was given government support, loans from a consortium of banks, and 280 acres of real estate to ensure viability. Yet losses mounted to nearly ₹5,000 crore as revenues fell—about 21 percent lower than the previous year—and state support fell short. Inevitably, L&T sought to divest its 90 percent stake. Matters came to a head when Telangana moved to launch Phase II, while the Centre insisted on L&T’s participation in a tripartite framework. The company refused, and after negotiations, the state agreed to take over the metro—assuming ₹13,000 crore of debt and paying L&T ₹2,000 crore. While pragmatic, the settlement has left the public to bear the costs.