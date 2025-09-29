Keep theatrics off cricket field to host wholesome contests

So, even as India won their ninth Asia Cup crown, after three weeks of handshake-gate, verbal volleys and official complaints, the post-tournament ceremony felt farcical. There was a sense of inevitability to it.

By the time the final arrived, the animosity between the two teams had grown so much that it was on open display, with players mocking their rivals during the clash. Things reached the tipping point when the post-match presentation got delayed by one and a half hours, and India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

It’s not as if the Asia Cup is witnessing geopolitical hostility for the first time—India withdrew from the second edition in 1986 due to a strained relationship with hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan skipped the event in India in 1990- 91. However, tensions reached a new high in this edition as the theatrics descended to a new low.

Things are expected to escalate further, with the Indian cricket board deciding to launch a serious protest against Naqvi at the ICC conference in November. With more multi-national cricketing contests to come, including the ICC Women’s World Cup starting in India on Tuesday, it will be prudent to find a lasting solution to keep the intense animosity between the two countries off the field. For that, the two nations first have to walk the path to reconciliation.