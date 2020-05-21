E-classes boost demand for used laptops

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a number of schools and colleges taking online classes for students, the demand for used laptops and related paraphernalia has shot up. Online retailer for secondhand products QuikrBazaar has said that the demand for used laptops, chairs, computer tables and study tables has gone up recently.

Even though primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar is yet to announce the calendar for the coming academic year, schools have begun preparing for online classes. “Parents are forced to buy laptops or tablets due to online classes,” said Selvakumar, a parent.

Another parent who requested anonymity said that although used products are easier on the pocket than brand new ones, the expense on computers was still difficult to bear in addition to the cost of books and uniforms when they are facing salary cuts. QuikrBazaar told TNIE that searches for second-hand laptops went up by 39 per cent by the time lockdown 3.0 was announced.

Similarly, searches for used computer tables have gone up by 25 per cent and 32 per cent for pre-owned printers. Based on its search data, QuikrBazaar said that the demand for chairs, computer tables, and study tables, is likely to go up as many people continue to work from home and children are still taking virtual classes.