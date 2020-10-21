STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Science Olympiad Foundation to hold exams online this year, here's how you can register

The SOF will hold four exams this year - SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad and SOF International Mathematics Olympiad

Published: 21st October 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Science Olympiad Foundation logo

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), the largest organiser of Olympiad exams for school students, has announced that the exams will be conducted online during the current academic year (2020-2021).

Every year, millions of students appear in the SOF Olympiad exams from across the world. Last year, around 24,000 students from Mysuru schools had appeared in the Olympiads from Class one to twelve. However, considering the safety and health concern of students as paramount, all students will now appear in the SOF Olympiad exams from their homes.

The SOF will conduct four Olympiad exams this year - SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad and SOF International Mathematics Olympiad.

Registrations are open and students may register up to 15 days before the date of each. Students may log into https://ors.sofworld.org/studentregistration to register for one or more exams.

Mahabir Singh, founder-director, SOF, said SOF is partnering with a leading international organisation to conduct the online exams. Extensive use of Artificial Intelligence, remote proctoring, video recording of exam and various other tools will be made to ensure the integrity of exams.

"Over 56,000 schools from 32 countries registered for the 6 Olympiad exams in 2019-20, and millions of students appeared in them. Awards, gifts, prizes and scholarships were given to the winning schools and students from each class, state and also at the international level," he added.

Line-up:
* SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad will be held on November 7-8, November 21-22 and December 5-6.
* SOF International English Olympiad will be held on November 14-15, November 28-29 and December 12-13.
* SOF National Science Olympiad will be held on December 19-20, January 9-10 and January 30-31.
* SOF International Mathematics Olympiad will be held on December 26-27, January 2-3 and January 23-24.

