Emlyon business school shines in QS 2021 global rankings

Published: 28th September 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:51 PM

In India, Emlyon business school has partnered with Xavier University, Bhubaneswar for the first and only Indo-French business school.

By Express News Service

Emlyon business school, a top B-school of France with a campus in India, has made it into the world's top 10 Masters in management with its 'Grande Ecole Program' taught in English.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 2021 global rankings which recently published the rankings said that the Grande Ecole programme bagged the 10th position out of 148 management programmes assessed in 30 different countries.

The QS ranking is based on a rigorous evaluation method that takes into account employability, thought leadership and alumni careers. The assessment panels consisted of 38,000 employers, 35,000 academics and 28,000 alumni.

In India, Emlyon business school has partnered with Xavier University, Bhubaneswar for the first and only Indo-French business school. It also is in charge of a High Performance Centre of Excellence in Sports Management in collaboration with Xavier University, Odisha Government and KJS Ahluwalia Group.

A press release from the B-school said that its International MBA (IMBA) programme also saw a 35 rank jump in QS Global MBA rankings and ranks 62nd worldwide and 25th in Europe. Emlyon business school is ranked ahead of ISB and most IIMs given its quality education and international exposure, the release stated.

President of the Executive Board and Dean of Emlyon business school Isabelle Huault said the recognition reinforces confidence in management's objective to position Emlyon business school among the best business schools in the world.

India head for Emlyon business school, Ashley Fernandes said the rankings speak volumes about the global academic excellence of the school.

"They are also a responsibility and an encouragement for us to work harder and keep providing global quality education in the years to come. I would particularly like to congratulate all the early makers from India who have made it to the Grand Ecole and iMBA programs this year. We would be happy to welcome many more Indian students in the coming years," Fernandes added.

Emlyon has six campuses across Europe, Africa and Asia, (France, Morocco, India and China) and over 32,000 alumni worldwide. 

