Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School completes 50 years of imparting wisdom

As kids, most of us dream of becoming teachers for different reasons. Some do so because they see teachers as role models, want to help children, or are familiar with the profession. But for educationist Girija Seshadri, she wanted to become a teacher to start a school that trained its students in patriotism, history, and Indian culture. “In those days, the school textbooks would teach us Indian ethos, culture, about the war of independence, how our people fought, how the Cheras, Chozhas, Pandyas fought, how the mothers sent their children to the army. Those types of textbooks are no longer found,” shares Girija.
Girija’s education motivated her “very much towards this nation.” In ways contributing to society, through her husband’s support, Girija was introduced to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Under the organisation’s educational wing, Vishva Hindu Vidya Kendra, Girija started a school in 1975 with seven students.
Completing 50 years of service, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, celebrated its golden jubilee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the chief guest on Sunday. The celebration marked the school’s journey in nurturing generations of students through academic excellence, discipline, cultural values, and holistic education. The school’s motto is 'Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye', which means “That is true knowledge which leads to liberation.”
The school’s beginning dates back to a small piece of land from Ellaiamman Kovil St, West Mambalam, alotted by the Madras High Court in April. By Vijaya Dasami of that year (1975), the students’ strength grew to 103.
Today, approximately 40,000 students have graduated. And its campus has expanded to five other branches in Chennai, including ones in Adambakkam and Tambaram, seven schools in the Kanyakumari district, and one in Srivaikuntam and Ramanathapuram each.
Explaining the school’s aim Girija says, “Its purpose lies in the total personality development of the child — his interests, habits, knowledge of the land, the culture, the beauty, and more.”
Approaching education as a holistic learning experience, Girija started a fine arts department in 1994. A total of nine art classes were introduced by her.
Beyond that, she encourages and trains students in financial management. How to save, where to spend, and the importance of monetarily helping society. As a result, the school raised ₹4.5 lakhs during the Kargil War, and ₹6 lakhs to support families during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake.
Girija later started a campaign where she collected ₹1 a day from each of her students across 15 schools, raising a total of ₹40 lakh for army welfare, which she handed over to the PM at an event in Nagercoil in April 2026. At the golden jubilee celebration, the school’s management launched an AI lab for kids to be equipped with new skills.