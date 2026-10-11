Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School completes 50 years of imparting wisdom

Girija’s education motivated her “very much towards this nation.” In ways contributing to society, through her husband’s support, Girija was introduced to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Under the organisation’s educational wing, Vishva Hindu Vidya Kendra, Girija started a school in 1975 with seven students.

Completing 50 years of service, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, celebrated its golden jubilee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the chief guest on Sunday. The celebration marked the school’s journey in nurturing generations of students through academic excellence, discipline, cultural values, and holistic education. The school’s motto is 'Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye', which means “That is true knowledge which leads to liberation.”