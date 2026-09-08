Why the future of learning must be Human-Centric

In the 1940s, psychologist Abraham Maslow gave the theory of the ‘Hierarchy of Needs’. This hierarchy is often represented by a pyramid. Every level of the pyramid represents a specific need, with self-actualisation at the top. The theory suggests that self-actualisation can only be attained after our physiological, safety, belonging and esteem needs have been met.
While Maslow’s theory was not developed in the context of education, it offers an interesting insight into learning. In order to focus on students reaching their highest potential, we must recognise the importance of them feeling seen, valued and secure.
The purpose, therefore, should be to create learning environments where students feel included and safe, while treating intelligence, creativity and collaboration as equally important in preparing them for future employment as well as for self-realisation. Human-centric education therefore is about creating meaningful and empowering ways of learning.
The 21st century has changed the way we see the world. We are more connected than ever, with ideas and information travelling across borders and creating opportunities in fields and industries that were once unheard of. Digital skills are valued more than traditional skills and AI is converging with every part of our lives, reducing human-to-human interaction. If we let education become monotonous and technology-based, we risk losing the very foundation of education. When children come to educational institutions, they don’t automatically separate from their real selves. A child and a student exist simultaneously within a uniform.
The Subtleties of Learning
To ensure that education does not leave out the personality of a student, a personalised, human-centric and purpose-driven approach to learning is important. Every student has different learning preferences. While some enjoy independent research and introspection, some might have a knack for group projects. Some students may find it easier to learn through visual cues rather than text or auditory learning.
A curriculum that allows for different ways of learning can make education more engaging and help students enjoy what they are learning, rather than learning simply for the sake of good grades. It can also give them the opportunity to discover interests and strengths that may otherwise remain unexplored.
The curriculum isn’t just about teaching pedagogy, it’s also about balancing the cognitive load on students. A well-designed timetable with adequate breaks and play helps prevent fatigue and stress. Moreover, a flexible or hybrid timetable can allow students to learn at their own pace. Kolb’s Learning Styles and Gardner’s Multiple Intelligences are models of learning that can be further explored to bring in innovative teaching methods.
In addition, nurturing creativity and collaboration among students plays an equally important role as critical thinking and other technical skills. This can be done through assignments that encourage divergent thinking, project-based learning and integrating art forms as part of education. Schools should function as a space where students are allowed to innovate, experiment and discover their true passions.
Before we decide the pedagogy, we need to understand who we are teaching, their motivations and their learning styles.
Values: The Essence of Education
“At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”
Grades alone cannot make a student a well-functioning individual. It is the way students treat their peers that determines their level of intellect. This is why value-based education is extremely important. As parents and teachers, we need to act not just as knowledge dispensers but also as guide for our young ones to respect diversity, unlearn biases and create an environment where everyone feels included and comfortable.
Additionally, principles of gender equality, care for the environment and ethical use of AI are essential for transforming students into responsible citizens. Empathy, compassion and a sense of community can be fostered through a supportive class environment as well as through role-playing and storytelling exercises.
Putting People First
Maslow’s theory of Hierarchy of Needs suggests that human wants are layered and complex. This theory, when applied to education, implies that we need to take a bottom-up approach to learning. It is only when students feel safe and valued that adequate learning to reach their highest potential can take place.
Before imagining what the future of education will look like, we need to ensure that the present system works in accordance with the changing needs of our time. The rising emphasis on digitisation brings new aspects to learning. As parents and teachers, our role is to guide our children to make their own decisions, not to make their decisions for them.
We must treat students as human beings striving for self-actualisation. The idea of human-centric education is not to look down upon the use of AI but to utilise it without forgetting the beating heart of education: humanity.
—The author is an educationist, philanthropist, pro vice chairperson of DPS International School and DPS, Sector 45, Gurugram