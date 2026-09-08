Why the future of learning must be Human-Centric

In the 1940s, psychologist Abraham Maslow gave the theory of the ‘Hierarchy of Needs’. This hierarchy is often represented by a pyramid. Every level of the pyramid represents a specific need, with self-actualisation at the top. The theory suggests that self-actualisation can only be attained after our physiological, safety, belonging and esteem needs have been met.

While Maslow’s theory was not developed in the context of education, it offers an interesting insight into learning. In order to focus on students reaching their highest potential, we must recognise the importance of them feeling seen, valued and secure.

The purpose, therefore, should be to create learning environments where students feel included and safe, while treating intelligence, creativity and collaboration as equally important in preparing them for future employment as well as for self-realisation. Human-centric education therefore is about creating meaningful and empowering ways of learning.