ECI sets up 4,660 auxiliary polling booths, shifts 321 ahead of 2-phase West Bengal polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has approved the creation of 4,660 auxiliary polling stations and the relocation of 321 existing booths in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, significantly expanding the state’s electoral infrastructure.

With these changes, the total number of polling stations has increased to 85,379, aimed at improving voter accessibility and easing congestion at busy booths. Voting will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The move comes as part of the ECI’s broader strategy to enhance voter convenience and ensure smoother conduct of polling. “The auxiliary polling stations have primarily been set up in areas where the number of registered voters exceeded 1,200, helping to streamline the voting process and minimise long queues on polling day,” a senior ECI official said.

The relocation of select polling stations has also been undertaken to make them more accessible to voters, particularly in regions where logistical challenges were identified, he said.

In its directive to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, the ECI has emphasised that any change in the location of polling stations must be clearly communicated to all voters concerned, and authorities have been instructed to individually inform voters to avoid confusion and ensure that every eligible elector can exercise their franchise without difficulty.

The Commission has also issued comprehensive instructions to senior administrative and police officials across the state to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, transparent and impartial manner. These directives extend to officials at all levels, including district administrations and law enforcement agencies, who have been tasked with maintaining law and order and preventing any form of electoral malpractice, the official said.

Reiterating its commitment to free & Fair elections, the ECI has stressed that the polling process must remain completely free from fear, violence, intimidation, inducements and any attempts at disruption such as booth capturing or tampering, the official said, adding that strict monitoring mechanisms “are being put in place to ensure adherence to these guidelines”.

Additionally, the ECI has directed that all polling stations be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), including drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets, proper lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, and clear signage. Voter assistance booths will also be established to help electors locate their polling stations and verify their details on the electoral rolls.

As part of voter-friendly measures, arrangements such as mobile phone deposit facilities outside polling stations and seating provisions in queues are also being introduced to enhance the overall voting experience.