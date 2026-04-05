Anil K Antony bats for BJP, says Kerala needs 'double-engine' government

Anil K Antony, BJP national secretary, speaks to TNIE about the party’s strategy in Kerala, the evolving political landscape, and the NDA’s push to position itself as a credible alternative in the state.

Why should Kerala vote for BJP?

The state has tried both LDF and UDF. For the last 10 years, LDF has been in power. Under these fronts, Kerala has not been able to reach its full potential. The growth parameters are abysmal. They have not been able to unlock the full potential of the state. Under Modi since 2014, India has been doing a good job. The economy has been growing fast. NDA can provide a double-engine government that will achieve much for the state.

What are the party’s chances this time?

We are expecting our best performance so far. We have fielded strong candidates from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. NDA will emerge as a legitimate front with an impressive vote share.

How many seats do you expect to win?

We are expecting to win multiple seats in every district.

Do you think Christian and Muslim outreach will enhance BJP’s prospects?

BJP has been reaching out to all communities. Our slogan is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. We work for the 140 crore people of the country.

Will the party be able to shed its image as a north-centric party and emerge stronger in the south?

It’s unfair to call BJP a North India party now. It was, in the ‘90s. Now we are the largest political party in the country. NDA governs seven of the eight states in the Northeast. In the west, too, we are the strongest. We will emerge stronger in the south as well.