Kerala's Thavanur emerges key battleground as MLA K T Jaleel seeks fourth term

MALAPPURAM: Thavanur has emerged as the most fiercely contested constituency in Malappuram, with an intense and unpredictable battle unfolding between sitting MLA K T Jaleel and UDF candidate V S Joy.
Jaleel, who has represented Thavanur for three consecutive terms since 2011, remains a dominant political figure in the constituency. His campaign leans heavily on infrastructure development and the personal rapport he has cultivated over 15 years.
However, the narrow victory margin of 2,564 votes in the last election and a visible undercurrent of anti-incumbency pose serious challenges.
On the other side, Joy enters the fray with organisational strength as the Malappuram DCC president.
Known as a compelling orator and strategist, he enjoys significant traction among young voters. The Congress machinery, backed by an energised UDF cadre and support from the Indian Union Muslim League, sees Thavanur as a winnable seat. Party leaders point to gains made in previous elections as a sign of shifting political ground.
“As you know, it is a very tight fight in Thavanur. However, we secured excellent results in the local body elections. We are hoping for a repetition of that performance in the assembly polls. We are receiving a very positive response from the public during campaigns,” Joy told TNIE.
Local factors such as the agrarian crisis and concerns over coastal development are expected to influence voter sentiment.
For the LDF, the stakes are exceptionally high. The 2025 local body elections dealt a significant blow, with the UDF sweeping all seven panchayats in the constituency, including Triprangode, Mangalam, Purathur, Thavanur, Edappal, Kalady and Vattamkulam. A repeat of that verdict in the assembly polls could deal a severe political setback to the ruling front.
Adding another dimension to the contest, the NDA has fielded Ravi Thelat, while Abdul Jalil is contesting as the SDPI candidate, making Thavanur a multi-cornered and closely watched electoral battleground.