Kerala's Thavanur emerges key battleground as MLA K T Jaleel seeks fourth term

MALAPPURAM: Thavanur has emerged as the most fiercely contested constituency in Malappuram, with an intense and unpredictable battle unfolding between sitting MLA K T Jaleel and UDF candidate V S Joy.

Jaleel, who has represented Thavanur for three consecutive terms since 2011, remains a dominant political figure in the constituency. His campaign leans heavily on infrastructure development and the personal rapport he has cultivated over 15 years.

However, the narrow victory margin of 2,564 votes in the last election and a visible undercurrent of anti-incumbency pose serious challenges.

On the other side, Joy enters the fray with organisational strength as the Malappuram DCC president.

Known as a compelling orator and strategist, he enjoys significant traction among young voters. The Congress machinery, backed by an energised UDF cadre and support from the Indian Union Muslim League, sees Thavanur as a winnable seat. Party leaders point to gains made in previous elections as a sign of shifting political ground.