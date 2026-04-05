Local struggles, global links define Pathanamthitta’s evolving poll landscape

The air is mellow along the banks of the Pampa, and the road appears unhurried. On the way from Pathanamthitta town to the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, the terrain is marked by large churches and gated mansions standing beside quiet, almost deserted stretches.

At junctions, everyday life intersects with local politics. Conversations often stretch into geopolitics. Along the Thumpamon–Kozhenchery roadside, near a tea shop that had closed due to LPG unavailability, two men discuss US president Donald Trump’s actions and the uncertainty in the Middle East.

In Aranmula, a triangular contest is under way between sitting MLA Health Minister Veena George, UDF’s Abin Varkey, and NDA’s Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Mathews Abraham, a Gulf expatriate settled in Kozhencherry, says people are more concerned about their present living conditions than the outcome. “Presence matters here as much as absence. People abroad closely follow election news — from Europe, the US, Canada, and the Gulf,” he says.

“But, expatriates rarely return to vote. Time is precious there. They have built lives that political parties here cannot promise.”

His friend Kurian, a UK citizen, adds that overseas travel by residents — often on visit visas to meet family — also contributes to lower voter turnout in this part of Kerala.

Migration is not just a chapter in Pathanamthitta’s story. It is an underlying rhythm. For people here, however, life moves at a different pace. Faith, rituals, tradition, and heritage coexist with everyday concerns such as rising prices, livelihood struggles, and wildlife threats.