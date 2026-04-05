Local struggles, global links define Pathanamthitta’s evolving poll landscape

The air is mellow along the banks of the Pampa, and the road appears unhurried. On the way from Pathanamthitta town to the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, the terrain is marked by large churches and gated mansions standing beside quiet, almost deserted stretches.
At junctions, everyday life intersects with local politics. Conversations often stretch into geopolitics. Along the Thumpamon–Kozhenchery roadside, near a tea shop that had closed due to LPG unavailability, two men discuss US president Donald Trump’s actions and the uncertainty in the Middle East.
In Aranmula, a triangular contest is under way between sitting MLA Health Minister Veena George, UDF’s Abin Varkey, and NDA’s Kummanam Rajasekharan.
Mathews Abraham, a Gulf expatriate settled in Kozhencherry, says people are more concerned about their present living conditions than the outcome. “Presence matters here as much as absence. People abroad closely follow election news — from Europe, the US, Canada, and the Gulf,” he says.
“But, expatriates rarely return to vote. Time is precious there. They have built lives that political parties here cannot promise.”
His friend Kurian, a UK citizen, adds that overseas travel by residents — often on visit visas to meet family — also contributes to lower voter turnout in this part of Kerala.
Migration is not just a chapter in Pathanamthitta’s story. It is an underlying rhythm. For people here, however, life moves at a different pace. Faith, rituals, tradition, and heritage coexist with everyday concerns such as rising prices, livelihood struggles, and wildlife threats.
Driving back to Pathanamthitta via the Anandapally road shortcut, my next destination is Adoor constituency, which includes Lord Ayyappa’s hometown, Pandalam.
CPI’s Priji Kannan, UDF’s C V Shanthakumar, and NDA’s Pandalam Prathapan are in the fray.
The Sabarimala gold loot controversy — amplified by the BJP — has found considerable resonance. At a wayside shop near Ezhamkulam, a small group voices strong views.
“Corruption at such a sacred place crosses all limits. Those who mess with the deity will suffer,” they chorus.
Shyam, a medical representative, notes that the anger is palpable across the district. “The Sabarimala issue has overshadowed local concerns and development narratives.”
Not that there are no other woes on ground. Prabhakaran, a farmer in his 60s, says “it hardly matters who wins”.
“There is no good price for rubber,” he adds. “Moreover, farming itself is now difficult because of wild animals. We have seen everything from leopards to wild boars.”
The sentiment echoes across constituencies, including Konni, where challenges are even more acute. Sitting MLA K U Jenish Kumar faces a contest from UDF’s Satheesh Kochuparambil and NDA’s T P Sundaresan.
In forest-fringe areas such as Kalleli, Gurunathamann, Chittar, and Seethathode, elephant intrusions have become a persistent threat. “It’s not just about crop loss — it’s a threat to life,” says Jehangeer, a grocer in Konni. “Many families have abandoned their homes and farmlands.”
Further east lies Ranni, where the Sabarimala temple is located. Here, sitting MLA Pramod Narayan of the LDF is taking on UDF’s Pazhakulam Madhu and NDA’s Thomas K Samuel.
Alongside the gold controversy and wildlife attacks, residents fume over persistent civic issues such as poor roads, recurring flooding, and frequent disruptions in electricity and drinking water supply.
Tiruvalla, on the western side of the district, presents another set of challenges. Paddy cultivation and farmers’ distress remain pressing concerns. Sitting MLA Mathew T Thomas of the LDF is seeking another term, banking on his personal connect and administrative experience.
The UDF has fielded Varghese Mammen, aiming to consolidate its traditional support base, particularly among Christian communities in this NRI-heavy constituency.
And the NDA is betting big on ‘change’ with the zestful BJP leader Anoop Antony.