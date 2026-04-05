PM Modi draws massive crowds at Thiruvananthapuram roadshow, boosts NDA campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Modi, Modi!” Not from the viral video of a child calling the prime minister’s name, but the roar of thousands of people who gathered along the Killipalam-Karamana road in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, expressing their excitement at seeing their favourite leader.

Amidst an umpteen number of mobile flashes and floral showers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a roadshow, campaigning for the NDA. Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle modelled as a chariot decorated with flowers, Modi held aloft an illuminated ‘Lotus’ symbol and waved it at the people.

Besides BJP state president and party candidate in Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the other BJP candidates who accompanied Modi in the vehicle were R Sreelekha (Vattiyoorkavu), V Muraleedharan (Kazhakoottam) and Karamana Jayan (Thiruvananthapuram).

The high-energy roadshow drew huge crowds that thronged the 1.5km Killipalam-Karamana route many hours before the event.

Thousands of BJP workers and enthusiastic supporters lined the route, waving flags and chanting slogans, to catch a glimpse of Modi as his convoy moved slowly through the packed stretch.

The route was chosen as it links the Nemom and Thiruvananthapuram assembly constituencies where the BJP sees high electoral prospects. The crowd started pouring in for the programme as early as 2pm, along one side of the road.