Rahul Gandhi alleges 'hidden LDF–BJP alliance' during Kerala campaign rallies

IDUKKI/ALAPPUZHA/KOCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, intensified his campaign against the LDF and NDA with rallies across strategically chosen constituencies in three districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

Addressing gatherings in Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha, Kochi, and Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam, and Kattappana in Idukki, the Lok Sabha leader of opposition alleged an “hidden alliance” between the LDF and the BJP-RSS combine.

In Kattappana, which falls under the Idukki assembly constituency where Congress candidate Roy K Poulose is taking on sitting MLA Roshy Augustine, Rahul told a large gathering that while the BJP attacks minorities across the country, the Left in Kerala is “quietly accepting” its support. “The real picture is different from what is visible. The BJP and RSS are backing the Left here,” he alleged.

Repeating the charge across venues, Rahul claimed that the LDF had strayed from its ideological roots and now prioritised power over principles. “There are two kinds of leaders in the Left today — those willing to align with anyone to stay in power, and those who still believe in its ideology but feel betrayed,” he said.

In Kochi, he alleged that the LDF and NDA were working in tandem against the UDF. He accused the ruling front of being compromised and claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was relying on the “protection” of right-wing forces.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his silence on Kerala issues reflected political convenience. Rahul also drew parallels between Modi and former US President Donald Trump, accusing both of fostering divisive politics.

Rahul added that he himself was facing multiple cases for opposing the RSS and the BJP and alleged that the authorities were targeting dissenting voices nationally.