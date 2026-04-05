Rahul Gandhi alleges 'hidden LDF–BJP alliance' during Kerala campaign rallies

IDUKKI/ALAPPUZHA/KOCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, intensified his campaign against the LDF and NDA with rallies across strategically chosen constituencies in three districts — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Idukki.
Addressing gatherings in Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha, Kochi, and Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam, and Kattappana in Idukki, the Lok Sabha leader of opposition alleged an “hidden alliance” between the LDF and the BJP-RSS combine.
In Kattappana, which falls under the Idukki assembly constituency where Congress candidate Roy K Poulose is taking on sitting MLA Roshy Augustine, Rahul told a large gathering that while the BJP attacks minorities across the country, the Left in Kerala is “quietly accepting” its support. “The real picture is different from what is visible. The BJP and RSS are backing the Left here,” he alleged.
Repeating the charge across venues, Rahul claimed that the LDF had strayed from its ideological roots and now prioritised power over principles. “There are two kinds of leaders in the Left today — those willing to align with anyone to stay in power, and those who still believe in its ideology but feel betrayed,” he said.
In Kochi, he alleged that the LDF and NDA were working in tandem against the UDF. He accused the ruling front of being compromised and claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was relying on the “protection” of right-wing forces.
He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his silence on Kerala issues reflected political convenience. Rahul also drew parallels between Modi and former US President Donald Trump, accusing both of fostering divisive politics.
Rahul added that he himself was facing multiple cases for opposing the RSS and the BJP and alleged that the authorities were targeting dissenting voices nationally.
In Ambalappuzha, where the UDF is backing former CPM stalwart G Sudhakaran as an independent candidate, Rahul said the Left in Kerala was being guided by “invisible forces of communalism”. He asserted that the current election could mark the decline of the Left in the state.
Beyond political attacks, Rahul flagged a range of governance issues, including distress among farmers in the rubber and cardamom sectors, unemployment, and youth migration. He alleged that thousands of families were still waiting for land titles, affecting cultivation, and claimed that access to healthcare remained uneven, with people from high-range districts depending on facilities in cities.
He also raised concerns about rising drug abuse, alleged suppression of protests, and attacks on minorities, accusing the state government of being disconnected from people’s concerns.
Seeking to position the UDF as a credible alternative, Rahul highlighted a series of welfare promises, including free bus travel for women, a monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for female students, pensions of Rs 3,000, and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs. He also spoke about the proposed ‘Oommen Chandy Health Care Scheme’, promising insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh per family.
In Ernakulam, Rahul introduced UDF candidates, including Mohammed Shiyas (Kochi), Deepak Joy (Tripunithura), Uma Thomas (Thrikkakara), T J Vinod (Ernakulam), and Tony Chammany (Vypeen), while senior leaders such as K C Venugopal and other Congress functionaries shared the dais.
Framing the election as a key moment, Rahul urged voters to back the UDF to “protect secularism”.