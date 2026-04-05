Rahul’s ‘Left will vanish’ remark triggers political firestorm in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fresh political row has erupted after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claimed that the Left Front would “cease to exist” after the assembly elections, prompting the CPM to raise serious questions over the intent behind the Congress leader’s statement.

Campaigning in Alappuzha, Rahul Gandhi, in a sharp attack on the LDF, said that “after the election, there would be nothing left of the Left Front.”

The statement has opened a Pandora’s box, with the CPM accusing Rahul of effectively aligning with BJP. “The Congress should clarify whether Rahul’s strategy is to dismantle the Left and, in doing so, clear the path for the BJP,” said CPM general secretary M A Baby.

“The fact that Rahul appears to be more opposed to the CPM and its Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, than to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his political immaturity,” he said.

For the CPM leadership, Rahul’s statement has come at a time when the election campaign has been marked by a series of allegations and counter-allegations between the CPM and the Congress over an alleged deal with the BJP.

Party leaders also believe that the timing of Rahul’s remark, that the Left would eventually cease to exist, is significant.