UDF-backed G Sudhakaran sees strong public response in Ambalapuzha campaign

ALAPPUZHA: The morning sun rises gently over the vast Thottappally paddy fields of Kuttanad, casting a warm glow on village roads where vehicles move steadily across the newly built Naluchira Bridge.

The long-awaited bridge stands out with its elegant cable-supported design, reminiscent of Chinese fishing nets. An announcement vehicle passed through the area, urging voters to support former CPM stalwart G Sudhakaran, now the UDF-backed independent candidate in the Ambalapuzha.

Near Thonikadavu here, UDF workers and supporters gather at an anganwadi, marking the starting point of the day’s campaign trail.

Sudhakaran arrives by car and addresses the crowd. “The people of Kuttanad have always loved me, and I have always stood by them. When I had the opportunity to serve, I focused on developing this backward region,” he says, pointing to the Naluchira Bridge.

“I initiated its construction during my tenure as public works minister. I gave priority to the needs of my people. I remain committed to the marginalised, and will continue to serve you if given another chance. Do not forget me when you cast your vote.”

After the brief speech, he boards a red open-top jeep and continues the campaign. Supporters trail him on cars and motorcycles, making a vibrant procession through the villages.

At Krishnan Chira, he receives a sound welcome with garlands and firecrackers. The campaign moves through multiple reception points across Punnapra and Ambalapuzha, drawing large crowds at every stop.