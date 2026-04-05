UDF candidate Fathima Thahiliya’s absence from WPI event fuels debate

KOZHIKODE: The invitation to UDF candidate Fathima Thahiliya for an election programme organised by the Welfare Party of India (WPI) at Perambra and her subsequent absence at the event on Friday has triggered a debate in the constituency. Although WPI has extended support to the UDF, there have been few joint public programmes involving both sides.

LDF had earlier alleged that Fathima’s candidature was decided at the behest of the WPI. Former minister Ahamed Devarkovil was the first to raise the allegation, which was strongly denied by the UDF. The row intensified after WPI announced its election programme at Chengaroth with posters mentioning Fathima’s participation.

Fathima, however, said she was unaware of the programme. “I was admitted to the hospital after my blood pressure dropped when I was at Janaki Vayal. I came to know about the controversy after I was discharged from the hospital,” she told the media.

She reiterated that she had no information about the event. “You should ask the election committee or the WPI leaders about the programme,” she said. She also pointed out that the LDF had won the previous election in Perambra with the support of the Welfare Party.

Meanwhile, the WPI leadership said Fathima had initially informed them that she would attend the meeting. “The Welfare Party has been organising constituency meetings across Kerala. Many UDF candidates have participated in those conventions, including in Beypore and Thiruvambady. However, though she had said that she would participate in the meeting, she did not attend. There is no need to create a buzz about it,” WPI district president T K Madhavan told the media.