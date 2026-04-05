UDF rejigs Perumbavoor strategy, replaces sitting MLA ahead of Kerala polls

KOCHI: Perumbavoor was considered two-time sitting MLA Eldose Kunnapillil’s to lose. That was until the political scenario in the constituency shifted dramatically with the announcement of assembly elections, when the UDF replaced Eldose with Manoj Moothedan -- in a way levelling the playing field.
The CPM-led LDF and the NDA’s Twenty20 have also fielded former Congress workers: Basil Paul and Jibi Pathickal respectively.
Marked by shifting loyalties and surprise results, the constituency, one of 14 in Ernakulam, has been more of an outlier in a district considered a UDF stronghold.
The Congress-led front now has a fight on its hand to retain the seat it wrested from CPM’s Saju Paul in 2016. “Perumbavoor town witnessed protests over Eldose being denied the opportunity to retain the seat. He is now actively campaigning for Manoj,” said Joseph, a local resident.
A former Ernakulam district panchayat chief who has also served as president of the Koovappady Service Cooperative Bank twice, Manoj enjoys the backing of the Catholic Church. He has also served as a block panchayat member, making him a popular face.
Saju’s defeat in 2016 came as a blow to the LDF. But, in Basil, a two-term Koovappady block panchayat president, the front also has a candidate with a finger on the pulse of the region. With nearly three decades of experience in politics, he has been entrusted with winning back the constituency. Having hit the campaign trail days before the UDF even announced its candidate, Basil enjoyed a headstart that he would be keen to take advantage of.
Though Jibi’s candidature came as a surprise to both the Congress and the LDF, the NDA is banking on his experience in politics and influence as an active member of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church.
“Perumbavoor has a significant Christian population. Candidates from the Jacobite community hold an upper hand. But Manoj is a strong contender. It will be a close fight,” said Mohanan, a resident of Koovappady.
The outcome of the recent local body elections gives the UDF confidence. The front swept to power in all the local bodies, dethroning the LDF in Rayamangalam, Asamannoor and Vengoor in the process.