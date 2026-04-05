UDF rejigs Perumbavoor strategy, replaces sitting MLA ahead of Kerala polls

KOCHI: Perumbavoor was considered two-time sitting MLA Eldose Kunnapillil’s to lose. That was until the political scenario in the constituency shifted dramatically with the announcement of assembly elections, when the UDF replaced Eldose with Manoj Moothedan -- in a way levelling the playing field.

The CPM-led LDF and the NDA’s Twenty20 have also fielded former Congress workers: Basil Paul and Jibi Pathickal respectively.

Marked by shifting loyalties and surprise results, the constituency, one of 14 in Ernakulam, has been more of an outlier in a district considered a UDF stronghold.

The Congress-led front now has a fight on its hand to retain the seat it wrested from CPM’s Saju Paul in 2016. “Perumbavoor town witnessed protests over Eldose being denied the opportunity to retain the seat. He is now actively campaigning for Manoj,” said Joseph, a local resident.

A former Ernakulam district panchayat chief who has also served as president of the Koovappady Service Cooperative Bank twice, Manoj enjoys the backing of the Catholic Church. He has also served as a block panchayat member, making him a popular face.