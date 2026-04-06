ECI mandates pre-certification of print advertisement ahead of upcoming assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued comprehensive guidelines mandating pre-certification of political advertisements in print media ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and bye-elections.

The move is aimed at ensuring a level playing field and maintaining transparency in the electoral process, the poll panel said.

The ECI had earlier, on March 15, announced the election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states.

Further strengthening its regulatory framework, the ECI has now directed that no political party, candidate, organisation or individual may publish advertisements in print media on polling day or the preceding day without prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

According to the guidelines, individual candidates and other applicants are required to seek certification from the district-level MCMC and the recognised political parties with headquarters in a state or Union Territory must approach the state-level MCMC for approval of their advertisements.

The ECI has also outlined specific timelines for compliance. In Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry - where polling is scheduled for April 9 - pre-certification will be compulsory for advertisements published on April 8 and 9.

For Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on April 23, the rule will apply to advertisements issued on April 22 and 23, but in West Bengal, where voting will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, pre-certification will be required on April 22 and 23 for the first phase and on April 28 and 29 for the second phase.