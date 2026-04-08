Assam, Kerala, Puducherry to vote today to elect new assemblies

The stage is set for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, with the Election Commission putting in place measures to ensure free, fair and smooth polling in these high-stakes contests.

Voting in this phase will cover 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, while West Bengal will go to the polls on April 23 and 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The polling will begin at 7 am. In Kerala, over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender category.'

Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above

To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up, which comprises 119 logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 vote counting centres.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Tuesday said that 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been dispatched to polling stations.

"As part of the arrangements for Kerala Assembly elections, we have the total electorate of 2.71 crores, and the service voters are 53,984... We will be counting the votes in 140 strong rooms and 43 locations. We have 1.46 lakh polling personnel who have been trained and will be dispatched to all the polling stations," he said.