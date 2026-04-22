Resettlement sites in Chennai think out of Dravidian majors’ box

CHENNAI: A booth-level analysis of voting patterns in resettlement sites in and around Chennai show that while the two major Dravidian parties - DMK and AIADMK - continue to dominate for now, there is also a notable chunk of the population which is looking for alternatives.

TNIE analysed booth-wise voting trends in major resettlement sites - Perumbakkam, Semmenchery, Kannagi Nagar, and Ezhil Nagar in south Chennai, and KP Park in Pulianthope in north Chennai, across the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Perumbakkam, one of the city’s largest resettlement areas with a population of around 1 lakh, stood with BJP in 2024, with the party securing 17.39% of the votes, against the 11.2% it polled across the state.

The party, which was not in an alliance with the AIADMK during that time, did much better in at least 13 of the 45 polling booths in the area, gaining as many as 281 more votes in one of the booths. In 2021, Kamal Haasan’s MNM had picked up a 7.12% vote share from Perumbakkam.