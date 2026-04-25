EC rules out repolls as Tamil Nadu finishes voting and Bengal completes phase 1

The Election Commission has said that no repoll has been recommended at any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal where voting was held in the first phase on April 23, officials said on Saturday. It also added that no repoll was needed in Tamil Nadu, where Assembly elections have already been completed.

According to a senior Election Commission official, the polling process was completed without any major disruption that would warrant fresh voting at any booth. “No repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations of West Bengal where polls were held on Thursday,” the official told news agency PTI on Friday.

Poll panel officials had earlier cited rules to point out that if webcasting in any of the polling stations is "deliberately" disrupted, a repoll will be ordered.

In the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, a repoll at a polling station in Chennai was ordered as a defective paper trail machine was carried out on a two-wheeler, as the 'zonal party' of the area erroneously mistook it as an unused defective machine.

This was violative of EC orders.