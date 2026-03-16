Akhil Marar, Babu Divakaran among first Twenty20 candidates announced for Kerala Assembly elections

Twenty20, the political outfit led by businessman-turned-politician Sabu M. Jacob and the newest entrant to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party announced candidates for four constituencies — Kunnathunad and Thrikkakara in Ernakulam, Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode — seeking to appeal to a mix of urban youth, professionals, and community networks in north Kerala
In Kunnathunad, widely regarded as the party’s stronghold, Babu Divakaran, a former Congress leader and ex-chairman of Adoor Municipality, will contest under the party’s Jackfruit symbol. His campaign was inaugurated by BJP State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, highlighting the growing coordination between Twenty20 and the BJP within the NDA.
Thrikkakara, a key urban constituency in Kochi and a traditional Congress bastion, will see film director and social media influencer Akhil Marar as the Twenty20 candidate. Marar, who rose to prominence through reality television and has a substantial online following, is expected to leverage his social media reach to connect with younger voters. Party president Sabu M. Jacob described him as a candidate capable of representing urban aspirations.
In Thrikkaripur, Ravi Kulangara, an entrepreneur in the healthcare sector and M.Tech graduate, has been nominated. As state president of the Thiyya Kshema Sabha, Kulangara holds significant community influence in North Malabar, which the party believes could disrupt traditional voting patterns.
Meanwhile, Sunny Thomas, the party’s Malabar regional coordinator and former national leader of the NCP youth wing, will contest in Thiruvambady constituency in Kozhikode district.
Earlier, on February 19, Akhil Marar formally joined Twenty20 at a press meet attended by party chief Sabu M. Jacob. The film director gained statewide recognition after winning the fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam and has often been critical of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). In 2024, the Kerala Police booked him for allegedly discouraging contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund following the Wayanad landslide.
Twenty20’s candidate announcement signals its intent to make a strong entry into Kerala’s state politics, combining celebrity appeal, professional expertise and grassroots networks in its first electoral foray. The party had already made its presence felt in the 2025 local body elections, retaining power in two panchayats — Kizhakkambalam and Ikkaranadu — in Ernakulam district.