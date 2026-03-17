Assam’s political battlefield: NDA advantage amid opposition flux

In the 2021 Assam Assembly election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats, while its allies—the Asom Gana Parishad (9) and the United People’s Party Liberal (6)—helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure a comfortable majority in the 126-member Assembly.

While, the Indian National Congress finished second with 29 seats, followed by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) with 16 seats, reflecting a fragmented opposition space.

Since the last Assembly election, the ruling alliance has focused on consolidating its support base across different regions and communities, particularly through alliances with regional parties and outreach to ethnic groups in areas such as the Bodoland Territorial Region. At the same time, the opposition—primarily the Congress and smaller regional players—has been attempting to regroup and strengthen coordination in key constituencies to challenge the ruling coalition. The overall electoral trend in Assam therefore reflects a dominant ruling alliance with an expanding organisational base, alongside an opposition that is still working to rebuild its political strength, setting the stage for a closely watched contest in the next Assembly election.

Candidate and constituency data snapshot

Total candidates in the last Assembly election was 946, while average candidates per seat were 7–8. Major parties typically field candidates in most constituencies.

Constituency type breakdown

General seats: 102

SC reserved: 8

ST reserved: 16

(Approximate distribution based on delimitation framework.)

Other key electoral facts

District coverage: Elections held across 35 districts

Polling stations: ~34,000

Booth-level officers involved in voter verification: ~29,600 during the SIR exercise.

Households covered during voter verification: over 61 lakh households.

Major issues in discussion

As Assam moves toward the 2026 Assembly election, several political and socio-economic issues are shaping the public debate and the strategies of major parties. One of the most prominent themes remains the question of illegal immigration and citizenship, particularly in relation to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the long-standing commitments of the Assam Accord. The issue continues to resonate strongly in the state’s political discourse, with parties framing it around the protection of indigenous identity, demographic concerns, and the rights of genuine citizens. While the ruling BJP has emphasised stricter action against infiltration, opposition parties have raised concerns about the humanitarian and administrative challenges faced by people caught in the citizenship verification process.

Another major issue is the politics of land and identity, especially in the context of eviction drives targeting alleged encroachments on government and forest land. The government has argued that these measures are necessary to protect land belonging to indigenous communities and preserve ecological zones. Critics, however, say the actions have sparked tensions in certain areas and have become a politically sensitive topic ahead of the election. Alongside these debates, economic concerns such as unemployment, rising prices, and the condition of tea garden workers are emerging as important electoral issues, particularly among young voters and rural communities.

Governance challenges, including recurring floods in the Brahmaputra valley, infrastructure development, and disaster management, are also expected to influence the campaign narrative. Floods continue to affect large parts of the state every year, raising questions about long-term solutions for river management, embankment safety, and rehabilitation. At the same time, the ruling government is likely to highlight development projects, welfare schemes, and peace agreements with insurgent groups as evidence of stability and progress in the state. Together, these issues—citizenship and migration, land rights and identity politics, economic concerns, and governance challenges—are likely to frame the central political debate as Assam approaches the 2026 Assembly election.