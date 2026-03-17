Assam’s political battlefield: NDA advantage amid opposition flux

Recent electoral trends in Assam suggest a continued advantage for the ruling party and its allies, though the political contest remains competitive in several regions of the state. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently dominates the political space through its alliance with regional partners such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), the Indian National Congress continues to remain the principal opposition force. Regional and community-based parties, including the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and groups representing tribal and autonomous council areas, also play an important role in influencing electoral outcomes in several constituencies. Issues such as immigration, ethnic identity, development, and regional autonomy have historically shaped political discourse in the state, making Assam’s electoral politics both competitive and socially complex.
Several prominent leaders are expected to shape the political contest in the 2026 Assam Assembly election. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains the central figure for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is likely to lead the party’s campaign as it seeks to retain power. In the opposition camp, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has emerged as one of the key faces, playing a major role in mobilising the party and positioning himself as a principal challenger to the BJP’s leadership in the state.
Other influential political figures are also expected to play significant roles in the electoral battle. Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi continues to command attention through his activist background and grassroots mobilisation, while All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal remains an important political voice in several minority-dominated constituencies. Regional leaders such as Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro are also likely to influence the dynamics of alliances and voting patterns, particularly in areas such as Upper Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region. Together, these leaders represent the key political faces expected to shape the narrative and strategies in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly election.
The Electorate
The total Assembly seats in the Assam is currently 126 and the majority mark to form government is 64 seats.
Total Voters (After latest Special Intensive Revision – SIR 2026)
Total electorate: 2,49,58,139 voters (≈2.50 crore)
Male voters: 1,24,82,213
Female voters: 1,24,75,583
Third gender: 343 voters
The revised roll was published ahead of the upcoming Assembly election following a house-to-house verification drive.
Voter roll changes in the latest revision: Over 10.56 lakh names removed
Key reasons: Deaths: ~4.79 lakh
Migration: ~5.23 lakh
Duplicate entries: ~53,000
Total Registered Voters in Previous Election (2021)
Registered voters in 2021 Assembly election: 2.34 crore
Voter turnout: 82.4%
The voter base has grown steadily over the last decade due to population growth and new registrations.
Party-wise performance in the last Assembly election (2021)
In the 2021 Assam Assembly election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats, while its allies—the Asom Gana Parishad (9) and the United People’s Party Liberal (6)—helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure a comfortable majority in the 126-member Assembly.
While, the Indian National Congress finished second with 29 seats, followed by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) with 16 seats, reflecting a fragmented opposition space.
Since the last Assembly election, the ruling alliance has focused on consolidating its support base across different regions and communities, particularly through alliances with regional parties and outreach to ethnic groups in areas such as the Bodoland Territorial Region. At the same time, the opposition—primarily the Congress and smaller regional players—has been attempting to regroup and strengthen coordination in key constituencies to challenge the ruling coalition. The overall electoral trend in Assam therefore reflects a dominant ruling alliance with an expanding organisational base, alongside an opposition that is still working to rebuild its political strength, setting the stage for a closely watched contest in the next Assembly election.
Candidate and constituency data snapshot
Total candidates in the last Assembly election was 946, while average candidates per seat were 7–8. Major parties typically field candidates in most constituencies.
Constituency type breakdown
General seats: 102
SC reserved: 8
ST reserved: 16
(Approximate distribution based on delimitation framework.)
Other key electoral facts
District coverage: Elections held across 35 districts
Polling stations: ~34,000
Booth-level officers involved in voter verification: ~29,600 during the SIR exercise.
Households covered during voter verification: over 61 lakh households.
Major issues in discussion
As Assam moves toward the 2026 Assembly election, several political and socio-economic issues are shaping the public debate and the strategies of major parties. One of the most prominent themes remains the question of illegal immigration and citizenship, particularly in relation to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the long-standing commitments of the Assam Accord. The issue continues to resonate strongly in the state’s political discourse, with parties framing it around the protection of indigenous identity, demographic concerns, and the rights of genuine citizens. While the ruling BJP has emphasised stricter action against infiltration, opposition parties have raised concerns about the humanitarian and administrative challenges faced by people caught in the citizenship verification process.
Another major issue is the politics of land and identity, especially in the context of eviction drives targeting alleged encroachments on government and forest land. The government has argued that these measures are necessary to protect land belonging to indigenous communities and preserve ecological zones. Critics, however, say the actions have sparked tensions in certain areas and have become a politically sensitive topic ahead of the election. Alongside these debates, economic concerns such as unemployment, rising prices, and the condition of tea garden workers are emerging as important electoral issues, particularly among young voters and rural communities.
Governance challenges, including recurring floods in the Brahmaputra valley, infrastructure development, and disaster management, are also expected to influence the campaign narrative. Floods continue to affect large parts of the state every year, raising questions about long-term solutions for river management, embankment safety, and rehabilitation. At the same time, the ruling government is likely to highlight development projects, welfare schemes, and peace agreements with insurgent groups as evidence of stability and progress in the state. Together, these issues—citizenship and migration, land rights and identity politics, economic concerns, and governance challenges—are likely to frame the central political debate as Assam approaches the 2026 Assembly election.