Ex-Kolkata top cop, Mahabharat's Draupadi in BJP's second list for Bengal assembly polls

KOLKATA: The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 111 nominees, including retired IPS officer Rajesh Kumar, actress Roopa Ganguly, and a prominent face in the Sandeshkhali protest movement against atrocities on women Rekha Patra, for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The party had announced its first list of 144 candidates on Monday.

The second list featured a mix of prominent leaders, turncoats, and fresh faces. The saffron party will announce the names of its candidates for the remaining 44 constituencies soon.

Significantly, the party leadership didn’t announce any name for the Panihati assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district despite buzz that the mother of the young medico raped and murdered inside the premises of the state government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024 could contest from there.

“I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister,” the victim’s mother told reporters, referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio.

Among the candidates announced on Thursday, Roopa, a former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, will contest from Sonarpur South seat in South 24 Parganas district, stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.