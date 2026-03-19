Ex-Kolkata top cop, Mahabharat's Draupadi in BJP's second list for Bengal assembly polls

KOLKATA: The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 111 nominees, including retired IPS officer Rajesh Kumar, actress Roopa Ganguly, and a prominent face in the Sandeshkhali protest movement against atrocities on women Rekha Patra, for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The party had announced its first list of 144 candidates on Monday.
The second list featured a mix of prominent leaders, turncoats, and fresh faces. The saffron party will announce the names of its candidates for the remaining 44 constituencies soon.
Significantly, the party leadership didn’t announce any name for the Panihati assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district despite buzz that the mother of the young medico raped and murdered inside the premises of the state government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024 could contest from there.
“I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister,” the victim’s mother told reporters, referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio.
Among the candidates announced on Thursday, Roopa, a former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, will contest from Sonarpur South seat in South 24 Parganas district, stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.
Rajesh Kumar, a retired IPS officer and former commissioner of Kolkata Police, has been nominated for Jagaddal constituency in North 24 Parganas. Kumar is reportedly a close friend of the recently retired IPS and former director general of police (DGP) of Bengal Rajeev Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP the state with Trinamool Congress ticket.
Rekha, who came into prominence during the Sandeshkhali movement, has been fielded from Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Earlier, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had fielded her from Bashirhat constituency but she was defeated by the Trinamool Congress candidate.
Former Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy will contest from Maniktala while actor Papiya Adhikari has been given a ticket from Tollygunj against Trinamool Congress outgoing minister Aroop Biswas. Priyanka Tibrewal, who had contested against the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 bypolls from Bhabanipur, will contest from Entally. Dibendu Adhikari, brother of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who will contest against Mamata this time from the high profile Bhabanipur, has been fielded from Egra in East Midnapore.
Former Union minister of state Nisith Pramanik will contest from Mathabhanga, while Shankar Adhikari has been named from Chopra. Arup Choudhury will contest from Kamarhati against Trinamool Congress strongman Madan Mitra. Former MP Arjun Singh will contest from Noapara in North 24 Parganas.
Elections in West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies will be held in two phases: April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.
The most striking feature in the first list of 144 candidates was the BJP’s decision to field leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, from two constituencies – Bhabanipur and Nandigram where he had defeated Mamata by a narrow margin of about 2000 votes in the 2021 assembly polls.