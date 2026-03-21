Kerala assembly polls: 10 swing seats that can decide fate of three rival alliances

Political parties in Kerala quickly huddled after the Election Commission announced that the Assembly election would be held on April 9. The sense of urgency was palpable, as they would get just over three weeks to prepare for a highly competitive showdown, with swing seats adding further uncertainty.

Going by the voting patterns in the last two assembly elections, Kerala has at least 10 swing constituencies spanning across six districts, where all three coalitions enjoy similar levels of support. These seats carry much weight in Kerala politics now.

In the last election, the CPI(M)-led LDF formed the government after winning seven of the 10 swing seats. The Congress-led UDF won just three and ended up being in the opposition. However, political observers will be keenly watching the performance of the BJP-led NDA, which finished runner-up in five seats last time. This could make or break the fortunes of the top two coalitions. Let's look at them: