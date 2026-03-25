23 senior AIADMK leaders in party's first list; seat-sharing reflects limited concessions to BJP

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is heading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday released the party's first list of 23 candidates, comprising senior leaders and former ministers including himself. Later in the day, Palaniswami, in the presence of leaders of all alliance parties, announced the list of 65 constituencies allotted to seven allies.

The seat-sharing among the allies, particularly the seats allocated to the BJP, indicates that the AIADMK limited its concessions to the saffron party. Many constituencies where the DMK is strong -- including at least 14 represented by incumbent DMK ministers -- have been allotted to allies.

When asked about the exact number of constituencies to be contested by the AIADMK, Palaniswami, without giving a figure, said his party would contest the rest of the constituencies. So far, 65 seats have been allocated to seven allies, leaving 169 seats.

In 2021, the AIADMK contested 179 constituencies on its own, while 12 of its allies contested under the 'two leaves' symbol. This time, the situation has significantly changed, as a larger number of seats have been given to the BJP, while the TMC, which contested six seats under the 'two leaves' symbol in 2021, now has chosen to contest five seats under the 'lotus' symbol.

Palaniswami will be contesting from his home constituency of Edappadi for the eighth time. Similarly, former minister D Jayakumar will also be contesting for the eighth time from Royapuram constituency, which he lost in 2021.

Former minister and present Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam, who unsuccessfully contested from Villupuram in 2021, has shifted to Mailam. Similarly, two other former AIADMK ministers who lost in 2021 - KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and Agri SS Krishnamoorthy - have respectively shifted from Rajapalayam to Sivakasi (in Virudhunagar district) and Polur to Kalasapakkam (in Tiruvannamalai).

Former Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal's Avinashi constituency has been given to the BJP this time. Recently, Dhanapal's son joined the TVK. Whether Dhanapal will be allotted another seat remains to be seen. In the Nilgiris, a section of AIADMK functionaries protested against the allocation of Udhagamandalam to the BJP.