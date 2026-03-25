Assam CM Himanta promises peace and development ahead of Assembly elections

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday pitched in for peace and development, seeking support for the ruling BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in central Assam’s Hojai, he promised two lakh government jobs for the youngsters in the State over the next five years.

“We need a BJP government for peace and development. In the past five years of my tenure as the chief minister, Assam witnessed no bomb blasts, bandhs and agitations,” Sarma said.

He highlighted that he used to witness agitating youngsters when he carried out election rallies, but now he witnesses only cheerful youngsters who dream of a better future.