Assam CM Himanta promises peace and development ahead of Assembly elections

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday pitched in for peace and development, seeking support for the ruling BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.
Addressing a rally in central Assam’s Hojai, he promised two lakh government jobs for the youngsters in the State over the next five years.
“We need a BJP government for peace and development. In the past five years of my tenure as the chief minister, Assam witnessed no bomb blasts, bandhs and agitations,” Sarma said.
He highlighted that he used to witness agitating youngsters when he carried out election rallies, but now he witnesses only cheerful youngsters who dream of a better future.
"Nobody believed when I made a promise ahead that the BJP would give one lakh jobs to the youngsters in the state, if re-elected to power ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, but the state government ended up giving 1.65 lakh jobs," Sarma said.
He said the children of vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers, and poor villagers secured government jobs without having to give bribes to anybody.
“I want to tell you that if the BJP remains in power, I will give two lakh jobs in the next five years. Nobody will have to shell out anything. I am guaranteeing you,” he said.
“Congress took money even for the employment of anganwadi workers,” he alleged.
Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Lanka, which falls under the Lumding constituency. Lumding and Hojai seats are currently held by the BJP. The chief minister promised that both constituencies would be developed further.