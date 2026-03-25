BJP, EC snatching voting rights; NRC may follow to strip citizenship: Bengal CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP, the Centre and the Election Commission of misusing Constitutional institutions to undermine democracy.

Addressing an election rally in Maynaguri, Mamata alleged the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission were "snatching voting rights" and warned the next step could be attempts to snatch away citizenship by imposing NRC.

Banerjee also alleged that certain communities were being excluded from the poll processes through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Rajbanshis names have been removed through SIR. Women's names are also being removed. If deaths occur because of SIR, who will take responsibility?" she posed.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said, "The EC, BJP and the Centre are not following the Constitution and are trying to snatch away voting rights. Today, they are snatching away voting rights; tomorrow, they will snatch away citizenship by bringing the NRC.

Banerjee urged the gathering to "bid farewell to this gentleman here and the two gentlemen in Delhi".

The chief minister alleged that the ruling TMC was being deprived of powers, but insisted that her biggest strength was the people of the state.

"They have taken everything away from me. All I have in my hands now are the people," she said, while also attacking the BJP and the Election Commission for allegedly working in tandem.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee made similar allegations at the Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal, referring to a six-year-old Election Commission document that allegedly carried the BJP's lotus symbol.

"Why are you playing from behind? Come and fight openly," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)