KC Venugopal opens up about Kerala Chief Ministerial ambitions

Rumours that senior Congress leader KC Venugopal is a key aspirant for the Chief Minister's post have been doing the rounds in Kerala for sometime, thanks to his closeness to Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

KC, as he is popularly known, is always seen in the company of Rahul in New Delhi.

This has led to talk that Gandhi will prefer KC ahead of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan if the Congress-led United Democratic Front emerges victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9.

But KC has apparently put all rumours of him becoming the Chief Minister to rest for the time being while interacting with Mathrubhumi Television in Thrissur on Wednesday.

"I don't nurture any ambitions of becoming the Chief Minister," he said.

He said Congress has given him positions that he cannot even dream of in his life.

"The party has given me a top organisational post. I didn't ask for any of these positions. I started my political career as an ordinary Kerala Students’ Union member 48 years ago. It is my duty to continue my selfless service to the party," he said.

He says he doesn't have any personal agenda.

"Leaders won't get powers if they wish to. Party and people are paramount for a political party leader," he said.

He said a silent pro-UDF wave is building up in the state and will be clearly visible in the next 10 days.

"This will help the United Democratic Front win 100 seats and form the next government," he said.