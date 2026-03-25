Mamata promises to provide lawyers free of charge for rejected voters to fight at appellate tribunals

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured that she will provide lawyers free of charge for adjudicated voters who have lost their voting rights after the verification of documents by judicial officers.

Addressing an election campaign rally in Matigara in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, she said they would organise camps for rejected voters to give them legal help to fight in the appellate tribunals.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday midnight released the first supplementary list of around 29 lakh of 60 lakh adjudicated voters in West Bengal.

However, almost 24 hours later, the ECI or the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is yet to release the figures of eligible and ineligible voters among the 29 lakh adjudicated voters in the supplementary list.

Sources in the ECI said that around 10 lakh of the 29 lakh adjudicated voters have lost their voting rights after thorough scrutiny of their documents by judicial officers.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and the Commission from her first election campaign in north Bengal, a stronghold of the saffron party, Mamata alleged that the next move could be an attempt to strip people of citizenship through the NRC.