BJP–Twenty20 alliance aims at Christian outreach but sparks cadre unease in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The induction of Twenty20 into the NDA fold appears to be a calibrated social engineering exercise by the BJP, aimed at wooing Kerala’s Christian vote base. By allying with a locally influential, welfare-driven formation, the party is clearly seeking to recast its social coalition beyond its traditional core.
However, the generous seat allocation to the corporate-backed outfit has raised eyebrows and triggered visible unease within BJP ranks, particularly in strongholds such as Kodungallur and Tripunithura.
Wiping off the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ from walls in the party-ruled Tripunithura municipality — to be replaced by Twenty20’s ‘Jackfruit’ symbol — would have been frustrating for at least old-time grassroot workers.
Though BJP-RSS cadres remain publicly muted, the perceived disillusionment could shadow a campaign that depends heavily on committed grassroots workers.
Twenty20 vice-president V Gopakumar, however, dismissed talks about alleged “deals” and discord. “This is a mutually beneficial alliance. While the BJP’s strength lies in municipal areas, our strongholds are in panchayats. The combined strength of both parties under the NDA fold will definitely yield good results,” he told the TNIE.
He also termed as “double standards” the criticism over fielding reality show personalities and television actors. “The Congress can field Ramesh Pisharody and the CPM can give a ticket to Sudheer Karamana. But when it comes to Twenty20, and candidates like Akhil Marar, fingers are pointed at us,” he said.
In the previous Assembly election, Twenty20 finished third in six seats in Ernakulam district, pushing the BJP and NDA constituent BDJS to fourth place.
In two other seats, it came fourth, just behind the BJP. This time, the party has been allotted 19 seats, of which 18 were contested by the BJP in 2021, and 1 by the BDJS.
“There is resentment within the party cadre over conceding Thripunithura, where we have been gaining ground considerably,” admitted a senior BJP leader in central Kerala on condition of anonymity.
“But, one should look at the larger picture. Of the 19 seats allotted to Twenty20 this time, as many as 9 are constituencies where our own vote share has historically been negligible.”
Meanwhile, analysts say the move is driven more by symbolism than electoral pragmatism. As the BJP seeks to expand its footprint in the state, accommodating Twenty20 serves as a political signal. It is also seen as an attempt to broaden the NDA’s social coalition and soften its image among minority groups.
“Twenty20 has a significant Christian support base. For the BJP, it offers an opportunity to expand in Ernakulam district, which has a sizeable Christian population, especially among the non-Catholic segments,” political analyst Adv A Jayasankar noted.
BJP strategists believe the alliance can consolidate Twenty20’s splintered support and improve the NDA’s strike rate, particularly in central Kerala. But scepticism persists. “Twenty20’s earlier gains were largely due to its image as a welfare-oriented, non-aligned alternative,” said political analyst George Pulickan.
“The shift to the saffron camp could dent its core vote base. And if hardcore BJP-RSS cadres express their resentment through voting behaviour, it would be a double whammy.”