BJP–Twenty20 alliance aims at Christian outreach but sparks cadre unease in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The induction of Twenty20 into the NDA fold appears to be a calibrated social engineering exercise by the BJP, aimed at wooing Kerala’s Christian vote base. By allying with a locally influential, welfare-driven formation, the party is clearly seeking to recast its social coalition beyond its traditional core.

However, the generous seat allocation to the corporate-backed outfit has raised eyebrows and triggered visible unease within BJP ranks, particularly in strongholds such as Kodungallur and Tripunithura.

Wiping off the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ from walls in the party-ruled Tripunithura municipality — to be replaced by Twenty20’s ‘Jackfruit’ symbol — would have been frustrating for at least old-time grassroot workers.

Though BJP-RSS cadres remain publicly muted, the perceived disillusionment could shadow a campaign that depends heavily on committed grassroots workers.

Twenty20 vice-president V Gopakumar, however, dismissed talks about alleged “deals” and discord. “This is a mutually beneficial alliance. While the BJP’s strength lies in municipal areas, our strongholds are in panchayats. The combined strength of both parties under the NDA fold will definitely yield good results,” he told the TNIE.