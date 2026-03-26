CPM and BJP now operating as ‘CJP’ in Kerala, says Kharge

KOZHIKODE: The UDF officially launched its high-octane election campaign at a massive rally at Kozhikode beach on Wednesday. Led by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the event turned out to be a show of strength of the front.

While Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to inaugurate the convention, the plan was dropped considering Sonia Gandhi’s health. He, however, joined the convention online. Rahul reiterated his commitment, urging party workers to take the message of the ‘Indira Guarantees’ — the five guarantees he promised to the people of Kerala — to every household. He said the “UDF represents the secular fabric of the state, standing in stark contrast to the divisive policies of the current administration”.

In his keynote address, Kharge alleged that the CPM in Kerala is operating in tandem with the BJP’s agenda, prioritising communal interests over the welfare of the people. “This government spares no one, not even the divine, while prioritising bars and wine parlors over essential local businesses,” he said.

“The nexus between CPM and BJP is now undeniable, forming what is called ‘CJP.’ They are fielding weak candidates and trading votes to survive,” he alleged.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted the “crisis within the state’s public health sector” and the “alarming migration of youths due to lack of opportunities”.