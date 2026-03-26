DMK hits back at Palaniswami over remarks on alliance partners

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over his comments on its alliance partners, terming them “unnecessary.”

Senior party leader and state Transport Minister S S Sivasankar also criticised the AIADMK, stating that its future could mirror the fate of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar in Bihar, the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, and regional parties in Goa that were “swallowed” by the BJP while being in alliance with it.

Ridiculing Palaniswami for criticising Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally of the DMK, Sivasankar said the party had grown steadily by overcoming electoral challenges.

“Its leader, Thol Thirumavalavan, proves his strength in elections every time and is recognised today by our leader. Palaniswami is criticising an alliance that shares such a strong relationship,” he said.

He further alleged that in the AIADMK-led alliance, Palaniswami had given more seats to the BJP than before and that several parties were contesting under the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol.

According to him, apart from the BJP, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) and Pudhiya Neethi Katchi are contesting under the Lotus symbol.

“Palaniswami has given a very large space in Tamil Nadu to the Lotus symbol, which had secured a position below NOTA in the past election,” he said.

Continuing his attack, Sivasankar said Palaniswami was making it clear that the AIADMK could face a fate similar to that of Nitish Kumar in Bihar, the Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar faction in Maharashtra, and regional parties in Goa that lost ground after aligning with the BJP.