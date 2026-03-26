‘Govindan vs Govindan’ heat wave sets off red-alert in Kerala's Taliparamba

KANNUR: In Taliparamba, the unfolding election story carries shades of intrigue that go beyond the usual clash of political fronts.
For the LDF, rather the CPM specifically, the battle is not just about outmanoeuvring its rivals this time. It is also about steadying its internal ground.
The undercurrents became visible when T K Govindan, a former CPM district secretariat member, stepped into the spotlight with candid public remarks on erosion of “political ethics” within the party.
His observations, particularly on the choice of candidate in Taliparamba, ignited a quiet but palpable controversy. Govindan alleged that the selection of P K Shyamala — the wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan — amounted to nepotism.
The CPM expelled him from its primary membership on March 17, a day after he raised the charge. The party stated that the action against the veteran was for violating discipline during the election period.
After severing his nearly six-decade-old ties with CPM, Govindan is now contesting from the Taliparamba Assembly constituency as a UDF-backed independent candidate.
“We have received a strong response in Taliparamba,” said Kannur DCC president Martin George. “Many people participated in the election convention. We will win. Even people from party villages are showing support for Govindan.”
The LDF has maintained a strong grip on the constituency. It won comfortably in 2011 and 2016, defeating Kerala Congress (M), then part of the UDF, by margins of 27,861 and 40,617 votes, respectively.
When the Congress contested the seat last time, the LDF yet again emerged victorious, though with a reduced margin of 22,689 votes. Meanwhile, the NDA, too, has improved its presence — growing from 6,492 votes in 2011 to 13,058 in 2021 — tightening the arithmetic further.
Though Taliparamba remains a Left bastion, recent shifts suggest that the contest is gradually becoming more competitive.
NDA improves presence
When the Congress contested in Taliparamba last time, LDF yet again emerged victorious, though with a reduced margin of 22,689 votes. NDA, too, improved presence, growing from 6,492 votes in 2011 to 13,058 in 2021.