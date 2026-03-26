‘Govindan vs Govindan’ heat wave sets off red-alert in Kerala's Taliparamba

KANNUR: In Taliparamba, the unfolding election story carries shades of intrigue that go beyond the usual clash of political fronts.

For the LDF, rather the CPM specifically, the battle is not just about outmanoeuvring its rivals this time. It is also about steadying its internal ground.

The undercurrents became visible when T K Govindan, a former CPM district secretariat member, stepped into the spotlight with candid public remarks on erosion of “political ethics” within the party.

His observations, particularly on the choice of candidate in Taliparamba, ignited a quiet but palpable controversy. Govindan alleged that the selection of P K Shyamala — the wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan — amounted to nepotism.

The CPM expelled him from its primary membership on March 17, a day after he raised the charge. The party stated that the action against the veteran was for violating discipline during the election period.

After severing his nearly six-decade-old ties with CPM, Govindan is now contesting from the Taliparamba Assembly constituency as a UDF-backed independent candidate.

“We have received a strong response in Taliparamba,” said Kannur DCC president Martin George. “Many people participated in the election convention. We will win. Even people from party villages are showing support for Govindan.”