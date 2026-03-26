INTERVIEW |‘I am not a UDF candidate... I am marching ahead as a communist’: V Kunhikrishnan

PAYYANUR: “I’m not a UDF candidate, I’m an independent. UDF does extend its support to me,” says CPM dissident V Kunhikrishnan, who is contesting the assembly elections as an independent from Payyanur. In a quick chat with TNIE amid campaigning bustle, Kunhikrishnan accuses CPM of trying to mislead voters. Excerpts:
You are bearing the brunt of constant attacks ever since you raised allegations against the CPM...
There’s a deliberate attempt by the CPM leadership to mislead voters. Take for instance my poll graffiti seeking votes as an independent candidate. Last night, in two localities, they added ‘UDF’ in front of ‘independent’. It now reads ‘UDF independent’. The aim is to deter those within the communist regime who support me. This ‘UDF’ tag they added is to keep such voters away.
Why do you think CPM is to be blamed?
There’s a deliberate attempt to provoke, as they know there are major undercurrents that could spoil their chances of victory. In fact, there are even attempts to sabotage the elections.
You mean to say the CPM senses failure?
Absolutely. Why else would they do such things?
Payyanur has long been a red fortress. Why should they fear a rebel candidate?
Payyanur has always supported CPM. The party wins from here even without anyone’s support. Yet, they are rattled by my candidature. It’s not because of voters’ affinity towards me. The voters here believe there is merit in my allegations that the LDF candidate has indulged in corruption.
Do you think the CPM’s state leadership is aware of such issues and yet supports Madhusoodanan?
That I cannot say. But I am sure these things happen with the knowledge of the Payyanur unit leadership.
You are contesting against the LDF candidate. So, why are you reluctant to be identified as the UDF candidate?
The CPM is trying to portray me as a Congressman in an evident bid to prevent communists from voting for me. Naturally, communists will be reluctant to vote for the Congress.
So, to put the record straight, are you the UDF candidate or not?
I’m not a UDF candidate. In UDF, this is a seat alloted to RSP. Since I’m contesting, RSP decided not to field its own candidate and instead supports me. I’m an independent who enjoys UDF’s support. That’s all.
So, are you then contesting as a communist?
Yes. I’m marching forward as a communist. That’s why I made it very clear that I won’t migrate to any other party. There’s strong resentment against the (CPM) leadership across the state. It can very well go the Bengal way, with people’s resentment bursting out any moment. The party cadre should correct the leadership.