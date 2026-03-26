INTERVIEW |‘I am not a UDF candidate... I am marching ahead as a communist’: V Kunhikrishnan

PAYYANUR: “I’m not a UDF candidate, I’m an independent. UDF does extend its support to me,” says CPM dissident V Kunhikrishnan, who is contesting the assembly elections as an independent from Payyanur. In a quick chat with TNIE amid campaigning bustle, Kunhikrishnan accuses CPM of trying to mislead voters. Excerpts:

You are bearing the brunt of constant attacks ever since you raised allegations against the CPM...

There’s a deliberate attempt by the CPM leadership to mislead voters. Take for instance my poll graffiti seeking votes as an independent candidate. Last night, in two localities, they added ‘UDF’ in front of ‘independent’. It now reads ‘UDF independent’. The aim is to deter those within the communist regime who support me. This ‘UDF’ tag they added is to keep such voters away.

Why do you think CPM is to be blamed?

There’s a deliberate attempt to provoke, as they know there are major undercurrents that could spoil their chances of victory. In fact, there are even attempts to sabotage the elections.

You mean to say the CPM senses failure?

Absolutely. Why else would they do such things?

Payyanur has long been a red fortress. Why should they fear a rebel candidate?

Payyanur has always supported CPM. The party wins from here even without anyone’s support. Yet, they are rattled by my candidature. It’s not because of voters’ affinity towards me. The voters here believe there is merit in my allegations that the LDF candidate has indulged in corruption.