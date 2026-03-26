INTERVIEW | ‘It is not good to contest polls frequently’: M Swaraj

KOCHI: In an interview with the TNIE, CPM leader M Swaraj outlines the LDF’s approach to the upcoming assembly elections, stressing the twin pillars of secularism and development as central to the campaign.

UDF secured decisive wins in by-elections and local body polls. How is CPM approaching the polls?

Voting patterns for Parliament, assembly, and local body elections differ. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we won only one seat. But in the 2021 assembly elections, we won 99. The development and changes we brought will be assessed this time. There is a public opinion the LDF governs the state well.

What is LDF’s biggest poll plank — secularism or development?

Kerala is the only state that has put forward a secular alternative. When the politics of hatred is spreading in the country, Kerala fights it. We need to protect secularism, implement development projects and strengthen welfare schemes.

UDF has been alleging a CPM-BJP understanding…

These baseless allegations come from the regret of having supported the BJP. People know the history. From 1960, there has been a tie-up between the Congress and the Jana Sangh. This time, they have tied up with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the RSS.

How do you see the BJP’s growth in the state?

Secular Kerala should reflect on it. Since BJP is in power at the Centre, it uses all techniques to expand in the state. We will highlight the secular stance to fight BJP.

Your name too was discussed as a candidate...

We never had any confusion. I had taken a stance not to contest this time. I believe it is not good to contest in elections frequently. The primary duty of a politician is not contesting elections or holding parliamentary positions.