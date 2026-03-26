LDF turns to art, culture to amplify poll campaign in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Utilising their creative strength, the Left Democratic Front and the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangam in Ernakulam have prepared a range of programmes, including plays and songs, for the ongoing election campaign. CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj released the songs in Kochi on Wednesday, presenting it to senior CPM leader

Dinesh Mani. “The aim is to create awareness among the voters with the help of art. A tour will be organised across all 14 assembly constituencies in the district, incorporating different art forms,” said S Satheesh, CPM Ernakulam district secretary.

An artists’ camp was organised to prepare various cultural programmes, including drama, chavittunatakam, ottamthullal, and kathaprasangam. “Through these programmes, we aim to highlight the achievements of the state government in the past 10 years, the challenges India and the world are facing, and false claims by the UDF,” said Sakeer Ali, Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangam district secretary.