Poll campaigns in Kerala get creative boost with Burfy’s simple design tools

KOCHI: In the battle of ballots, public campaigning plays a huge role in attracting voters’ attention. But on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, designing calls the shots, in making posters. And if it has to be in the vernacular language, things get really tough.

So, is there a solution? Yes, say the founders of Burfy. And if the numbers are to be believed, in the last local body elections, more than one lakh poll posters were made using the tools provided in the Burfy app. The same trend is being seen in the assembly elections.

Although the Burfy app was developed to meet the design needs of small businesses and creators, it gained traction when it helped many in designing posters for local body candidates. “It was a marketing of sorts for us,” said Asher Ali, co-founder and chief business officer (CBO) of the startup.

“As you can see, not everyone is an expert when it comes to design. If we consider Kerala’s population, it can be seen that 90% of them don’t have any design experience or expertise. Another major handicap was the fact that the design tools available in the market were not built with their language, culture, and context in mind,” he added.

So, Asher, Imthiyas Peruvan, Suresh K, and Mohammed Mukhthar decided to bridge this gap. As Asher put it, Burfy is not just a tool.

“It is something that empowers anyone, regardless of background or language, to create beautiful and professional content in minutes,” he said.