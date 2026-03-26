Shaky starters, seasoned veterans set tone in Kochi poll battles

Just metres from the Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura, a tent has been erected to coordinate the NDA’s electioneering works. After winning the municipal polls here, the momentum, as one would assume, is in their favour.

Suganan V S, staffer of a nearby store, says otherwise. “They have squandered it,” he says as he hands me a tumbler of sambaram. “Where’s the Lotus?”

The BJP’s decision to let their ally Twenty 20 field actor Anjali Nair here has left many disgruntled. Especially those who have voted only for the ‘Lotus’ so far.

Contesting under the ‘Jackfruit’ symbol, Anjali’s campaign is yet to make ‘local connect’. Her posters are accompanied by a smattering of Narendra Modi’s faces. Probably a slapdash effort to signal that she is indeed a part of the NDA fold.

In comparison, the LDF’s poster is “clean and full of conviction”, says Rajan, who’s come to the shop. He’s talking about the big hoarding with CPM leader K N Unnikrishnan’s profile on it nearby.

In this quarter of the city, familiarity matters. “Though he was MLA of Vypeen, Unninkrishnan is a known figure here,” says Sugunan. “People here prefer quiet connections.”

Would the convoy that passed by us earlier, one which shouted out the qualities of Congress candidate Deepak Joy — who had lost to Unnikrishnan in 2021 — qualify as quiet, I wondered.