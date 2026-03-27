BJP brings Tripura CM Manik Saha to Kerala's Dharmadom, slams 'atheist onslaught on Indian tradition'

KANNUR: Throwing enough indications that the party is serious about taking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his home turf, BJP brought in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for campaigning in Dharmadom on Thursday.

Slamming the CPM, Saha lashed out at the “atheist onslaught on Indian tradition” and recalled “the political murders under the 35-year Left rule” in his state.

Supporters from various parts of the constituency turned up in large numbers, reflecting growing enthusiasm within the NDA camp about former BJP district president K Ranjith contesting against the top-most CPM leader in the state.

“I stand here as the chief minister of Tripura — where we ended decades of Left rule — to share the message of hope and victory. The LDF and UDF have been taking turns in power, putting people through suffering. In Tripura, the CPM ruled for 35 years and believed it was their permanent stronghold,” Saha said.

“At one time, the BJP had no MLAs or local representatives. But inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s call, we led a people’s movement and secured a two-thirds majority along with our allies.”

Saha added that there was a disturbing trend of state-sponsored atheist forces threatening traditions. The Tripura CM added that LDF interference with the rituals was an assault on temples’ sovereignty.

The BJP will stand strong for protecting heritage and ensure temples are managed by true devotees, he said. “Many BJP supporters who tried to speak the truth were killed. There was political terrorism in Tripura during Left rule. Now we have to put an end to atrocities in Kerala,” he said.