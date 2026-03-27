BJP, Congress want to see Kerala fail, says CM Pinarayi

KOCHI: Raising the assembly poll battle to a high-voltage phase, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, launched a fierce, combined attack on both the UDF and the BJP, while also targeting the Opposition Leader over an alleged BJP deal—sharply escalating the political campaign across the state to a new intensity.

Addressing election conventions and public meetings in Ernakulam district, he sharply criticised the BJP’s attitude is to see Kerala fail, and alleged that the UDF and the Congress share the same mindset.

The state Kerala, known for its secular values, has consistently rejected the BJP and RSS, and it is the reason behind the Centre’s hostile approach towards the state. When the Centre denied support to Kerala, the Congress and the UDF failed to oppose it, he said. Speaking at rallies in Kothamangalam, Tripunithura, Vypin, and Kalamassery, the CM highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by the government.

“People gave the LDF a second term based on their experience with its governance. The LDF has ensured development for all sections of society, and every region and each family in Kerala has benefited. The people have already made up their minds for the upcoming elections,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress-led UDF, he said that when the UDF left power in 2006, the state’s financial condition was extremely poor. The chief minister also criticised attempts to create communal divisions, referring to a BJP leader’s remark that only a Hindu should win in Guruvayur constituency.

CM’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

“Though Rahul Gandhi is a national leader, he lacks even the seriousness of a local leader. No matter what he sees or experiences, he does not seem to learn. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are functioning as a ‘B team’ of the BJP, and that his approach everywhere reflects this,” Pinarayi Vijayan said, at press meet held at Kothamangalam