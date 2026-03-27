Braille ballots to boost independent voting for visually impaired in Kerala polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Thiruvananthapuram, a modest printing press tucked inside the basement of the Kerala Federation of the Blind has taken on a critical responsibility ahead of the elections. Commissioned by the Election Commission of India, the unit is producing Braille dummy ballots for all 30,471 polling booths across the state, to help visually challenged voters cast their votes independently while preserving ballot secrecy.

The printing begins Friday, once the final list of candidates and symbols is confirmed. With a tight 10-day deadline, the press will run round the clock to produce nearly 1.5 lakh embossed sheets. Each ballot is printed on thick A3-sized paper and mirrors the exact sequence of candidates, symbols, parties, and serial numbers as they appear on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

While visually impaired voters are allowed assistance at polling booths, the dummy ballots offer a pathway to greater independence. Voters can request a copy at their polling station, identify their preferred candidate using Braille, and then match the serial number on the EVM to cast their vote without external help.

The ballots undergo rigorous proofreading by visually challenged teachers from the General Education Department and special schools. Constituencies with more candidates require additional sheets, and two copies are allocated per polling station, with an extra 10% printed as backup before being handed over to the Election Commission.