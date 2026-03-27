INTERVIEW | ‘Disagreements are common, issues solved’: Former minister K Babu

Former Kerala minister K Babu shares his views on the evolving political dynamics in Tripunithura, expressing confidence in the UDF’s prospects, downplaying internal dissent over candidate selection, and reiterating the Congress party’s stance on leadership and community representation ahead of the elections.

With a new Congress leader contesting from Tripunithura, what is your take?

Tripunithura was a CPM stronghold earlier, but not anymore. The UDF’s candidate has been able to deliver good work with the campaign and will win the elections.

Does the complaints surrounding the candidate announcement affect the prospects of the party?

Disagreements are common during candidate finalisation. We have solved such issues. When compared to the CPM, this time Congress had to face only a few challenges.

What is your stand on the discussions about the Congress’s CM candidate?

These discussions are created by the media. Congress doesn’t project a CM candidate and such discussions don’t have any relevance now.

Was Deepak Joy your choice for Tripunithura?

I had left the opinion to the party. And if I am asked, I will suggest Deepak. We have many qualified leaders in Tripunithura. However, we need to ensure representation of all communities; thus, Deepak was fielded.

How do you respond to criticisms that community pressure influences Congress?

We cannot call it community pressure. Being a secular party, we should give equal representation. So in places where one community is concentrated, we give them representation.