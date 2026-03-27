K K Shailaja focuses on youth outreach, sports vision in Kerala's Peravoor

PERAVOOR: Simmering heat hangs in the air. It’s a quiet day, yet the election buzz makes its presence felt in this otherwise sleepy township.
By 4:30 pm, a sports turf slowly comes alive. Around 100 people, mostly youngsters, have gathered for a campaign meet-up. Senior CPM leaders harp on and on about the LDF’s achievements.
Then K K Shailaja walks in with her trademark smile and charming demeanour, showing no sign of the fatigue from the day-long campaigning. The warmed up gathering, which includes sportspersons, is all ears. She doesn’t disappoint.
In a crisp 10-minute address, Shailaja highlights the LDF’s government’s work, her initiatives in Mattannoor, and her tenure as health minister. She also pitches her dream of setting up a ‘National Sports Academy’ in Peravoor. Shailaja is well aware of the challenge ahead. Her primary rival is seasoned legislator and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, known locally as Sunny Vakeel.
As the meeting concludes, the crowd closes in. It’s selfie time. Some reach out for photographs, others for a handshake. A few excited youngsters try to catch a glimpse, while older attendees look keen to engage her in political debate.
Shailaja listens patiently, chats, and poses for photos. She fields a volley of questions on a variety of topics, from her candidature to political principles.
“Mornings are now reserved for one-on-one meetings. The heat is taking a toll on candidates,” she says.
After nearly two hours at the turf, she rushes to the next venue in the heart of town, where an ‘Aswamedham’-like reverse-quiz game is being hosted by popular TV personality G S Pradeep as part of a campaign event. Shailaja’s presence charges up the venue, drawing in crowds, especially youngsters and women, all eager to interact or simply exchange a smile. And selfies, of course. Well, travelling with Shailaja on a campaign trail often feels like being swept up in a moving wave of people.
Fifty minutes into the event, she heads to Chalissery, where several families have been waiting for hours. Women voters, in particular, exude palpable warmth as she eases into conversation with each of them.
At every stop, however, she keeps it brief. Notably, there are no personal attacks on her opponent. Shailaja focuses only on what she hopes to deliver for the constituency, where she has won and lost in the past. “This is purely a political contest,” she says. “Only the Left can bring meaningful change to these hills. Give me an opportunity to fulfil our dreams. Let’s walk hand-in-hand towards those dreams.”
On Thursday, Shailaja’s vehicle campaign began from Palchuram at around 2.30pm and proceeded via Ambayathod, Pannyamala, Ottaplav, Meesakavala, Narangathatt, Perumthanam to finally end late night at Valayamchal.
All along the way, she indulges small crowds of ‘fans’ — smiling, with determination evident on her face as she seeks to rewrite Peravoor’s electoral story in the Left’s favour.