K K Shailaja focuses on youth outreach, sports vision in Kerala's Peravoor

PERAVOOR: Simmering heat hangs in the air. It’s a quiet day, yet the election buzz makes its presence felt in this otherwise sleepy township.

By 4:30 pm, a sports turf slowly comes alive. Around 100 people, mostly youngsters, have gathered for a campaign meet-up. Senior CPM leaders harp on and on about the LDF’s achievements.

Then K K Shailaja walks in with her trademark smile and charming demeanour, showing no sign of the fatigue from the day-long campaigning. The warmed up gathering, which includes sportspersons, is all ears. She doesn’t disappoint.

In a crisp 10-minute address, Shailaja highlights the LDF’s government’s work, her initiatives in Mattannoor, and her tenure as health minister. She also pitches her dream of setting up a ‘National Sports Academy’ in Peravoor. Shailaja is well aware of the challenge ahead. Her primary rival is seasoned legislator and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, known locally as Sunny Vakeel.

As the meeting concludes, the crowd closes in. It’s selfie time. Some reach out for photographs, others for a handshake. A few excited youngsters try to catch a glimpse, while older attendees look keen to engage her in political debate.

Shailaja listens patiently, chats, and poses for photos. She fields a volley of questions on a variety of topics, from her candidature to political principles.

“Mornings are now reserved for one-on-one meetings. The heat is taking a toll on candidates,” she says.