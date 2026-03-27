LDF bastion Ponnani faces test as UDF gains, internal dissent surfaces

MALAPPURAM: Despite lacking a history of unwavering loyalty to any single front, Ponnani has stood firmly with the LDF for four consecutive assembly elections. Even when the CPM faltered elsewhere in the Malappuram district, Ponnani remained its political fortress.

That grip, however, now faces a serious test. The outcome of the recent local body elections has exposed cracks in the Left’s dominance. The UDF made significant gains, capturing the Perumpadappu block panchayat and securing control over Marancherry, Perumpadappu, Nannammukku and Alankode panchayats. The Left was pushed to the margins, retaining only the Ponnani municipality and Veliyankode panchayat. More significantly, the UDF breached the Left’s bastion by wresting the Changaramkulam division.

The LDF, however, is attempting a counter-offensive, banking on M K Sakeer, chairman of the Waqf Board, to reclaim lost ground. Sakeer has begun an aggressive campaign across the constituency, aiming to consolidate the Left vote. But Sakeer’s candidature has triggered visible unrest within the CPM.