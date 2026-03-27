LDF bastion Ponnani faces test as UDF gains, internal dissent surfaces

MALAPPURAM: Despite lacking a history of unwavering loyalty to any single front, Ponnani has stood firmly with the LDF for four consecutive assembly elections. Even when the CPM faltered elsewhere in the Malappuram district, Ponnani remained its political fortress.
That grip, however, now faces a serious test. The outcome of the recent local body elections has exposed cracks in the Left’s dominance. The UDF made significant gains, capturing the Perumpadappu block panchayat and securing control over Marancherry, Perumpadappu, Nannammukku and Alankode panchayats. The Left was pushed to the margins, retaining only the Ponnani municipality and Veliyankode panchayat. More significantly, the UDF breached the Left’s bastion by wresting the Changaramkulam division.
The LDF, however, is attempting a counter-offensive, banking on M K Sakeer, chairman of the Waqf Board, to reclaim lost ground. Sakeer has begun an aggressive campaign across the constituency, aiming to consolidate the Left vote. But Sakeer’s candidature has triggered visible unrest within the CPM.
The sidelining of senior leaders such as T M Siddique and Adv P K Khalimuddin, coupled with the denial of a second term to sitting MLA P Nandakumar, has sparked resentment. The situation was further aggravated when the CPM constituency secretary, who was expected to lead the campaign machinery, stepped down citing health reasons, leaving the party in a moment of uncertainty.
The numbers from the last assembly election still favour the Left. Nandakumar secured 74,668 votes, while UDF candidate Adv A M Rohith managed 57,625 votes. The margin of 17,043 votes reflected the scale of the Left’s dominance at the time. Yet, the political mood appears to be shifting. Sensing an opportunity, the UDF has fielded KPCC general secretary K P Noushad Ali, who is positioning himself as the face of change while capitalising on both anti-incumbency and dissent within the LDF.
Meanwhile, the NDA has fielded BDJS leader E Maneesh as its candidate. In the 2021, the NDA remained a marginal player in Ponnani, with its candidate managing to secure only 7,419 votes.