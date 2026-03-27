Messi promise turns poll issue in Kerala as Opposition slams LDF government

KOCHI: In what could be called a first in Kerala’s electoral history, a global football icon has entered campaign rhetoric. Folks, Lionel Messi is back as the talk of the town.

The Opposition has invoked the Atomic Flea to target the LDF government. The state government had earlier announced that Messi would visit Kerala and play two matches. Extensive preparations were made, but the hyped visit did not materialise.

The Opposition has since accused the government of staging a “publicity stunt” and misusing public funds. At a recent UDF convention in Paravoor in Ernakulam, actor Salim Kumar took a swipe at the controversy.

In a remark that has gone viral, he quipped that when he asked Messi why he skipped Kerala despite visiting other Indian cities, the footballer supposedly replied: “Chetta, don’t mind me. I have eight Ballon d’Or awards — all golden balls. Do you think those who stole the gold from Ayyappa Swami would spare my trophies?”

For the ‘football fanatics’ in Kerala, Messi is far more than just a player. Falling back on a cliche, he is an emotion. Now, as election heat surges, the government’s Messi ‘mess-up’ has emerged as a talking point.

It all had started when Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced in November 2024 that Argentina, led by Messi, would play in Kerala the next year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proudly proclaimed that the state was “set to make history”. Eventually, however, it turned out to be a ‘flop show’.